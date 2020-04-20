Missing Children Prompt Amber Alert

The abduction of two children in Nebraska has prompted a Kansas Amber Alert.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska authorities say two children were forcibly taken by a suspect in Tekamah, Nebraska. Information that indicates the suspect may be traveling south on Highway 81 into Kansas. The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter. The missing children are 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza and 7-year-oldMarco De La Garza.

Leichleiter is possibly driving a white 2009 Ford Expedition.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information about the suspect, children, or event, call 1-800-KS-CRIME.