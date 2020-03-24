Minneapolis Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver from Minneapolis was killed in a three-vehicle crash on a highway in Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old John Tibbits of Minneapolis was driving a semi headed west on a rural road, attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US 81 Highway. The semi was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F250 pickup truck.

A second semi attempted to avoid the crash and overturned in a ditch.

Tibbits was ejected in the crash and died. The other two drivers were both transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Monday morning at 10:20 on US 81 Highway in area of milepost 175 in Ottawa County.