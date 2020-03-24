Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 47 °

Minneapolis Truck Driver Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2020

A truck driver from Minneapolis was killed in a three-vehicle crash on a highway in Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old John Tibbits of Minneapolis was driving a semi headed west on a rural road, attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US 81 Highway. The semi was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F250 pickup truck.

A second semi attempted to avoid the crash and overturned in a ditch.

Tibbits was ejected in the crash and died. The other two drivers were both transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Monday morning at 10:20 on US 81 Highway in area of milepost 175 in Ottawa County.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Minneapolis Truck Driver Killed in ...

A truck driver from Minneapolis was killed in a three-vehicle crash on a highway in Ottawa County. ...

March 24, 2020 Comments

Audio Issue Forces City Commish Can...

Top News

March 23, 2020

SEMO Hires KSU Basketball Assistant...

Sports News

March 23, 2020

Kelly To Limit Gatherings to 10 Per...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kelly To Limit Gatherings...
March 23, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 23, 2020Comments
KWU Offers Two New Major ...
March 23, 2020Comments
Cruisin’ For a Cause
March 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH