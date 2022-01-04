Minneapolis Splits at Republic County

Girls

After a slow start offensively, Minneapolis eventually found its rhythm in a 45-20 victory at Republic County on Tuesday.

Maci McClure led the Lions with 13 points unofficially and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

Shelby Davidson added 10 points for Minneapolis, all in the fourth quarter, and had the H&R Block of the Game.

For Republic County (0-6 overall; 0-2 NCAA), Avery Stindt contributed nine points. The Buffaloes only had five players available for the game, and two of them fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Minneapolis (6-1; 3-0) has now won five games in a row. It was also the Lions’ third win in a row against Republic County.

Minneapolis only mustered nine points in the first quarter. The Lions, though, bounced back in the second frame with 14 points and cruised to the victory from there on out.

Boys

From the early goings, Tuesday’s league game between Minneapolis and Republic County just didn’t seem like it would be the Lions’ night.

It wasn’t. Republic County led from the first bucket of the game until the end in a 64-40 home victory against Minneapolis.

The Buffaloes had four players score in double digits, and Blake Aurand led with 17 points and 15 rebounds unofficially.

For Minneapolis, Colton Johnson paced the Lions with 14 points. Ryker Nelson added nine and was named the Next-Tech Wireless Player of the Game in addition to having the H&R Block of the Game.

Minneapolis was unable to overcome the size of Republic County’s senior-laden team, and the Lions struggled shooting from the field.

The victory for Republic County was its largest margin of victory this season. Minneapolis has now lost three games in a row.

Both Lion teams are back in action on Friday as they host Southeast of Saline. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.