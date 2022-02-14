Salina, KS

Minneapolis Boys Lose Tight Game to Council Grove

Sam HendersonFebruary 14, 2022

Despite leading going into the fourth quarter, Minneapolis was unable to hold on and lost 53-48 at Council Grove on Monday night.

The game included many lead changes and ties, but it was Council Grove who was able to finish strong and grab the victory.

The turning point came at the start of the fourth quarter, as Minneapolis took a slim 38-37 lead into the frame. Council Grove, though, started the quarter on a 10-0 run. The Braves didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way despite Minneapolis cutting it back down to a one-possession game with under a minute to play.

Colby Rice once again led Minneapolis (4-14) in scoring with 17 points. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Colten Johnson added 13 points and had the H&R Block of the Game. The Lions have now lost five in a row.

As for Council Grove (10-6), Hunter Brintle paced with 16 points, and he was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Koen Hula hit two free throws to ice the game, and he finished with 15 points.

Both teams are in the same sub-state this year, and the result kept Council Grove in the 3rd spot, while Minneapolis is still in last place in the standings.

The Minneapolis boys are back in action on Tuesday for Senior Night as the Lions host Republic County in a doubleheader alongside the girls game. Pregame coverage will start at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

