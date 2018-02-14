Minneapolis Blows Out Republic County

Minneapolis dropped a season-high 66 points at home to blowout Republic County, 66-51, on Tuesday night.

Freshman Spencer Davidson helped the Lions open up a 12-2 lead to start the game. Davidson, who was awarded the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, had seven of his career-high 20 points in the first quarter. The Lions led 14-9 after one.

Republic County would tie the game, 14-14, with six minutes left in the first half behind 10 first half points from Senior Deon Duke. Minneapolis outscored the Buffaloes, 18-7, for the rest of the half and had the 32-21 advantage at the break.

Minneapolis carried a nine point lead into the fourth quarter, 41-32. The Lions were up by as much as seven in the fourth quarter against Southeast of Saline on Friday and lost.

The Lions responded out the gate in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis outscored the Buffaloes, 20-9, in the first four minutes to lead by 20, 61-41.

Senior TreVaughn Thomas added 18 points to go along with Davidson’s 20. Senior Trent Brubaker knocked in 10 points

Minneapolis is now 7-11 and 5-5 in league play. They play Beloit at home Friday Night.

Lions comeback falls up short

Minneapolis came back from 12 down to be within two points in final 20 seconds, but Republic County held on to win, 39-34.

Junior Karisma Vignery hit two huge 3-pointers in the final minute to bring Minneapolis to within two with 21 seconds left. Senior Courtney Walker had a chance to tie the game but her jumper wouldn’t fall through the hoop.

Junior Taylor Gardner led the way for Republic County knocking in 13 points. Sophomore Alexis Hansen dropped 11, while Sophomore Sadee Graves had seven.

Minneapolis were led by Vignery’s 12 points. Nelson had 11 points and Junior Caroline Giles added seven.

The Lions are 7-11 overall and 2-8 in league play.