A Kansas lawmaker is trying to increase the state’s minimum wage.

Democratic State Senator Ethan Corson of Fairway’s proposal calls for raising the state’s current minimum wage of seven-dollars-and-25-cents per hour to ten-dollars per hour by the end of the year.

The state minimum wage would then rise by two-dollars each year before it caps at 16-dollars per hour in 2026.

Kansas’s current minimum wage has been in place since 2009.