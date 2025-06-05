Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Salina

A lottery ticket sold in Salina is a million dollar winner.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the Powerball jackpot was recently hit outside of Kansas, but during the last jackpot run Kansas had a $1 million winner as well. The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store at 1100 E Iron Street in Salina.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.