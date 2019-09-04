Million Dollar Lottery Prize Claimed

After years of playing Super Kansas Cash, one Kansas resident’s dedication finally paid off in a $1,088,070 win.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” the winner explained. “I’m just now starting to believe it!”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Super Kansas Cash jackpot in the August 28 drawing. The player bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket in Johnson County and matched all five numbers and the Super Cash Ball to win.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 2 – 3 – 15 – 23 – 26 with a Super Cash Ball of 12.

“I only play once or twice a week, but I exclusively play Super Kansas Cash,” the winner said. “It’s a Kansas-only game so it goes right back into the state, and you get two plays for $1! It’s a great deal for just a buck, and that’s why it’s my favorite game.”

The winner explained after every drawing they go online to check their numbers, and each time they normally feel let down. However, this time they were left speechless.

“I must have checked and re-checked those numbers five or six times before I finally realized what I had won,” the winner exclaimed.

The winner added after using the money to pay off their debt, they plan to invest the rest.

“We don’t want to blow through everything in 2-3 years. We can pay off our debt and still have plenty left for savings.”

The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store 3233 at 7875 Quivira Road in Lenexa. The retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus. The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for the Wednesday, September 4 drawing is $120,000.