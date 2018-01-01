Milford Nature Center, Clinton State Park to Host Eagle Days

January is arguably the best time of year to spot bald eagles in Kansas and staff at the Milford Nature Center and Clinton State Park want to make sure you don’t miss that opportunity.

The Milford Nature Center will be hosting its annual Eagle Day at Milford Reservoir on Jan. 20, 2018, featuring a series of educational programs at the Milford Nature Center: “Raptors” at 9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.; “Owls” at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; “Nesting Eagles In Kansas” at 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and “Birds Of Prey” at 3:15 p.m. Live eagle programs will be conducted at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Starbird Classroom. And the Kids’ Tent will have activities and crafts for youngsters.

Bus tours to view wild eagles in the area will leave the nature center every half-hour, beginning at 9 a.m. with the last bus leaving at 2 p.m. There is no charge to attend any of the programs and the bus tours are free, as well, thanks to B&B Busing. Entrance to Milford State Park is also free on January 14, so daily vehicle permits are not required.

For more information, contact the Milford Nature Center at (785) 238-5323 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Milford Office at (785) 238-5714.

Clinton State Park will host the 22nd Annual Kaw Valley Eagles Day on Jan. 20, 2018, as well. Activities will take place from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Free State High School, 4700 Overland Dr. in Lawrence. Presentations on Kansas’ nesting eagles and live raptor demonstrations will occur at 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m. There will be fun activities for children of all ages.

Eagle viewing trips to Clinton State Park are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free Bus rides are available.

For more information contact Kipp at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, 785-843-7665.