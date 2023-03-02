MIKE SWEENEY & JEREMY GUTHRIE TO JOIN ROYALS BROADCAST TEAM

SURPRISE, Ariz.—Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney and 2015 World Series champion Jeremy Guthrie will join the Royals’ broadcast team, the club announced today.

Sweeney and Guthrie will appear on Bally Sports Kansas City on select pregame and postgame shows, and as guests in the booth. Sweeney and Guthrie will also call games on Royals Radio. Both will begin calling games during Spring Training.

“Like all Royals fans, I have great memories of Mike’s Royals Hall of Fame career and Jeremy’s contributions to our World Series championship in 2015,” Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “And like all Royals fans, I’m excited to have them contribute to an already beloved broadcast team.

“We were happy to add Jake earlier this offseason, and are so appreciative of the ways Denny, Ryan, Hud, Monty, Joel and Stew already connect with our fans. I’m thrilled with how they’ve already embraced Mike and Jeremy, working together to tell the story of our team.”

The additions of Sweeney and Guthrie provide fresh voices and different perspectives for fans, as well as depth, creating a more dynamic broadcast.

Sweeney spent 13 of his 16 Major League seasons in Kansas City (1995-2007) and was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in 2015. He is one of five Royals to be selected to five All-Star Games or more, was Royals Player of the Year three times, and ranks among the club’ all-time leaders in many offensive categories. He has broadcasting experience with MLB Network and Fox Sports and will remain part of the Royals front office as Special Assistant to Baseball Operations/Leadership Department.

“Two things that I enjoy doing are growing and giving,” Sweeney said. “I’m excited about growing as a member of the Kansas City Royals, and I’m excited about giving back to fans and sharing my passion for the game and my love for the players as a member of the incredible broadcast team that I’m blessed to join.”

Guthrie pitched 13 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 2012-15 with the Royals. He led the 2013 Royals with 15 wins, and pitched more than 200 innings in both 2013 and 2014. He was the winning pitcher in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series, and started Game 7 of that series against the Giants. His broadcasting experience includes MLB Network and other local and national outlets.

“I love the Royals, have great memories of playing in Kansas City, and am excited for the opportunity to help bring the game to life for all of our fans,” Guthrie said. “As a player, the Royals’ broadcast team was one of my favorites because of their deep understanding and passion for the game. My hope is to bring a mix of insight and modern interpretation of the game in working with some of the best in the business.”

All other roles in the Royals broadcast team are unchanged.