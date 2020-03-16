Mid-America Farm Expo Postponed

Amid growing concerns, cases, and the Center for Disease Controls recently released guidance on COVID-19 (coronavirus), the 2020 Mid-America Farm Expo in Salina, KS will be postponed until further notice. Participating vendors will be notified directly by staff as future updates become available.

Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many but is appropriate under these unique circumstances. The health and safety of the Mid-America Farm Expo volunteers, vendors, staff, and community as a whole is our number one priority.