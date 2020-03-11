Salina, KS

Mid America Farm Expo Approaching

Todd PittengerMarch 11, 2020

Several hundred companies from around the United States will soon be exhibiting their products in Salina. What started as a simple materials handling show in the 1960s has evolved into one of the largest agriculture events of its kind in the Midwest.  The Mid America Farm Expo will take over the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center later this month.

The Mid America Farm Expo, featuring hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. It annually attracts over 8,000 people.

The Expo began 55 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.  It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.  With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center.  In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

The Mid America Farm Expo is  Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 24th – 26th in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

