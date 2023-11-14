MIAA Announces 2023 All-MIAA Football Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced its All-MIAA teams and postseason awards for the 2023 football season.
One-hundred and thirty-eight football student-athletes earned All-MIAA honors in the 2023 MIAA season, which concluded Saturday, November 11. Central Missouri and Pittsburg State each finished the regular season with records of 9-1 for a share of the MIAA title. The championship is the Gorillas second consecutive and the Mules first since earning a share of the 2019 title.
Highlighting the 2023 postseason awards is the Association’s Player of the Year, Central Missouri’s Zach Zebrowski. In his first season wearing a Mules jersey, Zebrowski had one of the best seasons in UCM and MIAA history.
A redshirt junior transfer from Woodbury, Minn., Zebrowski leads all NCAA football (FBS, FCS, II, III) in passing touchdowns (49), passing yards (4,265) and total offense (424.4 yards per game). Through the regular season, he’s connected on 359-of-524 and thrown just five interceptions for a pass efficiency rating of 165.83 – eight in Division II. He’s thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in ten of UCM’s 11 games, including his MIAA-record breaking 615 yards and eight touchdowns against No.23-ranked Emporia State in week eight. Zebrowski’s 49 passing touchdowns is a Mules and MIAA single-season record, passing UCM’s Eric Czerniwski’s 46 touchdown passes in 2010.
On the other side of the ball, Missouri Western’s Dakari Streeter was voted the 2023 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Streeter, a redshirt senior from Bridgeton, Mo., is one of the top defensive linemen in Division II. At 6-2 and 270 pounds, Streeter dominated with a MIAA-leading 12.5 sacks (11 solo, three assists). With more than one sack in five different games, his 1.14 sacks per game is currently tied for fourth in Division II. He also led the league in tackles for loss (14.0) and yards tackled (91).
Emporia State’s punter Ross Brungardt was named the Association’s Special Teams Player of the Year after becoming one of the top-ten punters in Division II football. Brungardt, a senior from Lawrence, Kan., led the MIAA in punting yards (2,216), touchbacks (10) and average yards per punt (43.5). He also tied Northwest Missouri’s Cole Lammel for league-best 17 punts inside his opponents 20-yard line.
Missouri Western’s Seth Cromwell was voted the 2023 MIAA Freshman of the Year. A redshirt freshman from Littleton, Mo., Cromwell rushed for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the MIAA with 16, just one touchdown behind the league’s leading rushing scorer, Central Missouri’s Marcellous Hawkins. In 125 attempts, the 5-10, 218 pound running back rushed for 716 yards for 5.7 yards per carry while his 65.1 rushing yards per game ranked fifth in the league.
In just his second season leading the Mules, Central Missouri’s Head Coach Josh Lamberson was named the MIAA Coach of the Year after leading UCM to a share of the 2023 title. The Mules currently lead Division II football with 598.9 yards per game. Central Missouri’s offensive dominated the league with a MIAA-best 76 touchdowns and 50.2 points per game – both which also rank among the top-five in Division II.
Lamberson led the Mules to a playoff-clinching season as UCM advanced to the NCAA playoffs for the first time since 2019. Nationally ranked No. 7, the Mules tabbed the No. 4 seed in Super Region Three and will host Henderson State in a first-round playoff on Saturday, November 18, at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field in Warrensburg, Mo.
Also advancing to the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs was Pittsburg State. The No. 3-seeded Gorillas will host the University of Indianapolis Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kan.
Below is a complete list of the 2023 MIAA Football Postseason Awards and All-MIAA Teams.
Pittsburg State and Missouri Western tied for the most individual awards with 20 each. Central Missouri, Emporia State and Fort Hays State each totaled 17, followed by Northwest Missouri (16), Missouri Southern (10), Central Oklahoma (8), Nebraska Kearney (6), Washburn (5) and Northeastern State (2).
2023 MIAA POSTSEASON AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri, QB, Sr.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dakari Streeter, Missouri Western, DL, Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ross Brungardt, Emporia State, P, Sr.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Seth Cromwell, Missouri Western, RB
COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Lamberson, Central Missouri
2023 ALL-MIAA FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Braden Gleason – Emporia State*
Quarterback – Zach Zebrowski – Central Missouri*
Running Back – Jay Harris – Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver – Tyler Kahmann – Emporia State
Wide Receiver – Arkell Smith – Central Missouri*
Wide Receiver – Jaylen Varner – Emporia State
Tight End/Fullback – Devon Garrison – Pittsburg State
All-Purpose Back – Marcellous Hawkins – Central Missouri
Offensive Line – Gabe Clark – Central Missouri*
Offensive Line – Sherman Deaton – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Layne Grantham – Central Oklahoma
Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State*
Offensive Line – Keith Russell – Missouri Western*
Kicker – Cody Watson – Missouri Western
DEFENSE
Defensive Line – Jake Fisher – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line – Dubem Okonkwo – Pittsburg State
Defensive Line – David Olajiga – Central Missouri
Defensive Line – Dakari Streeter – Missouri Western*
Defensive Line – Jordan Williams – Emporia State
Linebacker – Jack Barkley – Pittsburg State
Linebacker – Alex Gaskill – Pittsburg State
Linebacker – John Johnson – Fort Hays State
Defensive Back – Michael Lacey – Pittsburg State*
Defensive Back – Wyryor Noil – Central Missouri
Defensive Back – Rico Payton – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri
Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State*
*Indicates unanimous selection
2023 ALL-MIAA SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Chad Dodson, Jr. – Pittsburg State
Running Back – Marcellous Hawkins – Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – Demarcus Gregory – Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – Kashan Griffin – Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver – Jack Pospisil – Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – Trevor Watts – Fort Hays State
Tight End/Fullback – Deontay Campbell – Missouri Southern
All-Purpose Back – Billy Ross, Jr. – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Evan Clark – Missouri Western
Offensive Line – Andrew Funk – Washburn
Offensive Line – Zane Madison – Pittsburg State
Offensive Line – Derec Weyer – Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line – Liam Wortmann – Central Missouri
Kicker – Austin Schmidt – Pittsburg State
Kick/Punter Returner – DJ Bell – Washburn
DEFENSE
Defensive Line – Kobe Clayborne – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line – Weston King – Central Missouri
Defensive Line – Myles Menges – Fort Hays State
Defensive Line – CJ Ravenell – Missouri Western
Defensive Line – Tell Spies – Nebraska Kearney
Linebacker – Cale Miller – Central Missouri
Linebacker – Anthony Villanueva – Missouri Western
Linebacker – Isaac Vollstedt – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back – Curtis Appleton – Central Missouri
Defensive Back – Jaylen Fuksa – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Trae Holmes – Missouri Western
Defensive Back – Jaaron Joseph – Emporia State
Defensive Back – Mason Perez – Fort Hays State
Defensive Back – Kobe Rome – Fort Hays State
Defensive Back – Montrell Wilson – Emporia State
Punter – Grayson Miller – Central Oklahoma
– Reflects ties in voting
2023 ALL-MIAA THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Jack Dawson – Fort Hays State
Quarterback – Mike Hohensee – Northwest Missouri
Running Back – Seth Cromwell – Missouri Western
Wide Receiver – Jonas Bennett – Missouri Western
Wide Receiver – Kolbe Katsis – Pittsburg State
Wide Receiver – Jaedon Stoshak – Missouri Southern
Tight End/Fullback – Oscar Hammond – Central Oklahoma
All-Purpose Back – Brandon Hall – Missouri Western
Offensive Line – Kenny Fehrman – Missouri Southern
Offensive Line – Carlos Guzman – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Hunter Hays – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Brenden McClure – Missouri Western
Offensive Line – Josh Shaw – Fort Hays State
Kicker – Drake Reese – Missouri Southern
Kick/Punter Returner – Kolbe Katsis – Pittsburg State
DEFENSE
Defensive Line – Ryland Miller – Emporia State
Defensive Line – Cole Sample – Pittsburg State
Defensive Line – Parrish Terry – Fort Hays State
Defensive Line – Jason Wallace – Fort Hays State
Defensive Line – Noah West – Central Oklahoma
Linebacker – Chance Rodriguez – Emporia State
Linebacker – Makel Williams – Fort Hays State
Linebacker – Colton Winder – Missouri Southern
Defensive Back – Charles Gadie – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back – Jordan Rogers – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Armani Webster – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Back – Tay Williams – Missouri Western
Punter – Evan Williams – Missouri Western
2023 ALL-MIAA HONORABLE MENTION
CENTRAL MISSOURI: Price Morgan, WR; Reed Kaburick, OL; Josh Bean, DL; Noah Blair, DB
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA: Terrill Davis, WR; Andrew Carney, APB; Montriel Lee, OL; Connor Johnson, LB
EMPORIA STATE: Tommy Zimmerman, TE/FB; Dante Smith-Posey, OL; Trevion Mitchell, OL; Maquay Shaw, DL; Rafe Goucher, DL
FORT HAYS STATE: Jayden Horace, WR; Cale Cormaney, TE/FB; Dawson Reynolds, OL; Kofi KariKari, OL; Carson Arndt, K; Trevion Mitchell, DB; Sam Brandt, DB
MISSOURI SOUTHERN: Luke Sampson, QB; Joaquin Tapusoa, OL; Dylan Wright, DL; Ife Current, DB; Ian McSwain, DB
MISSOURI WESTERN: Armani Edden, QB; Will Schwartrz, TE/FB; James Lucio, OL; Jalen Lampley, K/P Ret.; Brandon Johnson, DL; Kienen Gaskin, LB; Brayden Wright, DB
NEBRASKA KEARNEY: TJ Davis, QB; Quillan Felton, DL; Zach Schlager, LB; Tre O’Guinn, DB
NORTHEASTERN STATE: Makarios Brown, LB; Tyler Crawford, P
NORTHWEST MISSOURI: Tank Young, APB; Wes Merriman, OL; Jake Winslow, OL; Noah Guastella, K; Clayton Power, DL; Bryce Krone, LB; Andrew Dumas, LB
PITTSBURG STATE: Antwan Squire, RB; Noah Hernandez, APB; Drew Daniels, OL; Ryan Medeiros, K/P Ret; Luke Jennings, LB
WASHBURN: DJ Bell, WR; Chase McCoy, DL; Patrick Altenor, DL