MIAA Announces 2023 All-MIAA Football Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced its All-MIAA teams and postseason awards for the 2023 football season.

One-hundred and thirty-eight football student-athletes earned All-MIAA honors in the 2023 MIAA season, which concluded Saturday, November 11. Central Missouri and Pittsburg State each finished the regular season with records of 9-1 for a share of the MIAA title. The championship is the Gorillas second consecutive and the Mules first since earning a share of the 2019 title.

Highlighting the 2023 postseason awards is the Association’s Player of the Year, Central Missouri’s Zach Zebrowski. In his first season wearing a Mules jersey, Zebrowski had one of the best seasons in UCM and MIAA history.

A redshirt junior transfer from Woodbury, Minn., Zebrowski leads all NCAA football (FBS, FCS, II, III) in passing touchdowns (49), passing yards (4,265) and total offense (424.4 yards per game). Through the regular season, he’s connected on 359-of-524 and thrown just five interceptions for a pass efficiency rating of 165.83 – eight in Division II. He’s thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in ten of UCM’s 11 games, including his MIAA-record breaking 615 yards and eight touchdowns against No.23-ranked Emporia State in week eight. Zebrowski’s 49 passing touchdowns is a Mules and MIAA single-season record, passing UCM’s Eric Czerniwski’s 46 touchdown passes in 2010.

On the other side of the ball, Missouri Western’s Dakari Streeter was voted the 2023 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Streeter, a redshirt senior from Bridgeton, Mo., is one of the top defensive linemen in Division II. At 6-2 and 270 pounds, Streeter dominated with a MIAA-leading 12.5 sacks (11 solo, three assists). With more than one sack in five different games, his 1.14 sacks per game is currently tied for fourth in Division II. He also led the league in tackles for loss (14.0) and yards tackled (91).

Emporia State’s punter Ross Brungardt was named the Association’s Special Teams Player of the Year after becoming one of the top-ten punters in Division II football. Brungardt, a senior from Lawrence, Kan., led the MIAA in punting yards (2,216), touchbacks (10) and average yards per punt (43.5). He also tied Northwest Missouri’s Cole Lammel for league-best 17 punts inside his opponents 20-yard line.

Missouri Western’s Seth Cromwell was voted the 2023 MIAA Freshman of the Year. A redshirt freshman from Littleton, Mo., Cromwell rushed for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the MIAA with 16, just one touchdown behind the league’s leading rushing scorer, Central Missouri’s Marcellous Hawkins. In 125 attempts, the 5-10, 218 pound running back rushed for 716 yards for 5.7 yards per carry while his 65.1 rushing yards per game ranked fifth in the league.

In just his second season leading the Mules, Central Missouri’s Head Coach Josh Lamberson was named the MIAA Coach of the Year after leading UCM to a share of the 2023 title. The Mules currently lead Division II football with 598.9 yards per game. Central Missouri’s offensive dominated the league with a MIAA-best 76 touchdowns and 50.2 points per game – both which also rank among the top-five in Division II.

Lamberson led the Mules to a playoff-clinching season as UCM advanced to the NCAA playoffs for the first time since 2019. Nationally ranked No. 7, the Mules tabbed the No. 4 seed in Super Region Three and will host Henderson State in a first-round playoff on Saturday, November 18, at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field in Warrensburg, Mo.

Also advancing to the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs was Pittsburg State. The No. 3-seeded Gorillas will host the University of Indianapolis Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kan.

Below is a complete list of the 2023 MIAA Football Postseason Awards and All-MIAA Teams.

Pittsburg State and Missouri Western tied for the most individual awards with 20 each. Central Missouri, Emporia State and Fort Hays State each totaled 17, followed by Northwest Missouri (16), Missouri Southern (10), Central Oklahoma (8), Nebraska Kearney (6), Washburn (5) and Northeastern State (2).

2023 MIAA POSTSEASON AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri, QB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dakari Streeter, Missouri Western, DL, Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ross Brungardt, Emporia State, P, Sr.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Seth Cromwell, Missouri Western, RB

COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Lamberson, Central Missouri

2023 ALL-MIAA FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Braden Gleason – Emporia State*

Quarterback – Zach Zebrowski – Central Missouri*

Running Back – Jay Harris – Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver – Tyler Kahmann – Emporia State

Wide Receiver – Arkell Smith – Central Missouri*

Wide Receiver – Jaylen Varner – Emporia State

Tight End/Fullback – Devon Garrison – Pittsburg State

All-Purpose Back – Marcellous Hawkins – Central Missouri

Offensive Line – Gabe Clark – Central Missouri*

Offensive Line – Sherman Deaton – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Layne Grantham – Central Oklahoma

Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State*

Offensive Line – Keith Russell – Missouri Western*

Kicker – Cody Watson – Missouri Western

DEFENSE

Defensive Line – Jake Fisher – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Dubem Okonkwo – Pittsburg State

Defensive Line – David Olajiga – Central Missouri

Defensive Line – Dakari Streeter – Missouri Western*

Defensive Line – Jordan Williams – Emporia State

Linebacker – Jack Barkley – Pittsburg State

Linebacker – Alex Gaskill – Pittsburg State

Linebacker – John Johnson – Fort Hays State

Defensive Back – Michael Lacey – Pittsburg State*

Defensive Back – Wyryor Noil – Central Missouri

Defensive Back – Rico Payton – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri

Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State*

*Indicates unanimous selection

2023 ALL-MIAA SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Chad Dodson, Jr. – Pittsburg State

Running Back – Marcellous Hawkins – Central Missouri

Wide Receiver – Demarcus Gregory – Central Missouri

Wide Receiver – Kashan Griffin – Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver – Jack Pospisil – Central Missouri

Wide Receiver – Trevor Watts – Fort Hays State

Tight End/Fullback – Deontay Campbell – Missouri Southern

All-Purpose Back – Billy Ross, Jr. – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Evan Clark – Missouri Western

Offensive Line – Andrew Funk – Washburn

Offensive Line – Zane Madison – Pittsburg State

Offensive Line – Derec Weyer – Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line – Liam Wortmann – Central Missouri

Kicker – Austin Schmidt – Pittsburg State

Kick/Punter Returner – DJ Bell – Washburn

DEFENSE

Defensive Line – Kobe Clayborne – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Weston King – Central Missouri

Defensive Line – Myles Menges – Fort Hays State

Defensive Line – CJ Ravenell – Missouri Western

Defensive Line – Tell Spies – Nebraska Kearney

Linebacker – Cale Miller – Central Missouri

Linebacker – Anthony Villanueva – Missouri Western

Linebacker – Isaac Vollstedt – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back – Curtis Appleton – Central Missouri

Defensive Back – Jaylen Fuksa – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Trae Holmes – Missouri Western

Defensive Back – Jaaron Joseph – Emporia State

Defensive Back – Mason Perez – Fort Hays State

Defensive Back – Kobe Rome – Fort Hays State

Defensive Back – Montrell Wilson – Emporia State

Punter – Grayson Miller – Central Oklahoma

– Reflects ties in voting

2023 ALL-MIAA THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Jack Dawson – Fort Hays State

Quarterback – Mike Hohensee – Northwest Missouri

Running Back – Seth Cromwell – Missouri Western

Wide Receiver – Jonas Bennett – Missouri Western

Wide Receiver – Kolbe Katsis – Pittsburg State

Wide Receiver – Jaedon Stoshak – Missouri Southern

Tight End/Fullback – Oscar Hammond – Central Oklahoma

All-Purpose Back – Brandon Hall – Missouri Western

Offensive Line – Kenny Fehrman – Missouri Southern

Offensive Line – Carlos Guzman – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Hunter Hays – Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line – Brenden McClure – Missouri Western

Offensive Line – Josh Shaw – Fort Hays State

Kicker – Drake Reese – Missouri Southern

Kick/Punter Returner – Kolbe Katsis – Pittsburg State

DEFENSE

Defensive Line – Ryland Miller – Emporia State

Defensive Line – Cole Sample – Pittsburg State

Defensive Line – Parrish Terry – Fort Hays State

Defensive Line – Jason Wallace – Fort Hays State

Defensive Line – Noah West – Central Oklahoma

Linebacker – Chance Rodriguez – Emporia State

Linebacker – Makel Williams – Fort Hays State

Linebacker – Colton Winder – Missouri Southern

Defensive Back – Charles Gadie – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back – Jordan Rogers – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Armani Webster – Nebraska Kearney

Defensive Back – Tay Williams – Missouri Western

Punter – Evan Williams – Missouri Western

2023 ALL-MIAA HONORABLE MENTION

CENTRAL MISSOURI: Price Morgan, WR; Reed Kaburick, OL; Josh Bean, DL; Noah Blair, DB

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA: Terrill Davis, WR; Andrew Carney, APB; Montriel Lee, OL; Connor Johnson, LB

EMPORIA STATE: Tommy Zimmerman, TE/FB; Dante Smith-Posey, OL; Trevion Mitchell, OL; Maquay Shaw, DL; Rafe Goucher, DL

FORT HAYS STATE: Jayden Horace, WR; Cale Cormaney, TE/FB; Dawson Reynolds, OL; Kofi KariKari, OL; Carson Arndt, K; Trevion Mitchell, DB; Sam Brandt, DB

MISSOURI SOUTHERN: Luke Sampson, QB; Joaquin Tapusoa, OL; Dylan Wright, DL; Ife Current, DB; Ian McSwain, DB

MISSOURI WESTERN: Armani Edden, QB; Will Schwartrz, TE/FB; James Lucio, OL; Jalen Lampley, K/P Ret.; Brandon Johnson, DL; Kienen Gaskin, LB; Brayden Wright, DB

NEBRASKA KEARNEY: TJ Davis, QB; Quillan Felton, DL; Zach Schlager, LB; Tre O’Guinn, DB

NORTHEASTERN STATE: Makarios Brown, LB; Tyler Crawford, P

NORTHWEST MISSOURI: Tank Young, APB; Wes Merriman, OL; Jake Winslow, OL; Noah Guastella, K; Clayton Power, DL; Bryce Krone, LB; Andrew Dumas, LB

PITTSBURG STATE: Antwan Squire, RB; Noah Hernandez, APB; Drew Daniels, OL; Ryan Medeiros, K/P Ret; Luke Jennings, LB

WASHBURN: DJ Bell, WR; Chase McCoy, DL; Patrick Altenor, DL