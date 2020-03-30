Meth Pipe Arrest

A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody in a Salina backyard after he tried to outrun authorities on his bicycle.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 42-year-old Justin M. Rose was captured after he ran from the bushes he was hiding in and fell down in a backyard at 325 W. Ellsworth.

Police say an officer on patrol recognized Rose riding bikes with two other men in the 300 block of W. Ellsworth and turned his patrol car around to talk with him – when Rose peddled away.

Moments later Rose ditched the bike and tried to hide but a neighbor tipped off police to his location. Rose is now facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement, trespassing and possession of a stimulant after officers found him in possession of a meth pipe.

He also has a felony warrant in California for a probation violation and a municipal court warrant in Salina.