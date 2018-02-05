Meth Found During Arrest

An attempted traffic stop turns into charges for a Salina couple who ran from police.

According to Captain Paul Forrester an officer on patrol tried to pull over Chevy Tracker with an expired 60-day tag in the 600 block of S. Ohio on Sunday evening around 7pm.

Police say the driver instead pulled into Dillon’s Supermarket at 1235 E. Cloud and parked, then ran into the store.

A female passenger left the vehicle and walked into Jimmy John’s sandwich shop at 1661 S. Ohio.

An officer confronted the woman in the restaurant who told police she did not know the driver and tried to slip outside after struggling with authorities.

Police cuffed 23-year-old Erica Coca and then found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in her purse.

Austin Russell, 32 of Salina was caught a short time later as he tried to leave Dillon’s and could face charges of interference with a police officer.

Police say he also was wanted for an outstanding warrant.