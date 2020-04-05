“Messiah” Radio Broadcast Planned

Bethany College has announced a radio a re-broadcast of “The Messiah” on Easter Sunday The performance by the Lindsborg / Bethany Oratorio Society chorus and orchestra will be re-broadcast on the radio

This year there will not be a live Easter rendition performance in Presser Hall. Instead, this year’s rendition which is postponed from Easter, directed by Dr. Mark Lucas, will be on Friday, June 19th, at Heritage Square in the Old Mill complex in Lindsborg. A brief rehearsal will be held at 5 p.m. that same day in the same place.

Dr. Lucas says “anyone who has ever sung or played is invited to join. The performance itself will be free, and open to the public.

A re-broadcast of a past Messiah will be aired this Easter Sunday at 3 p.m. on KSAL Radio, AM 1150, and online at www.ksal.com.

The same broadcast will also air Easter Sunday evening at 7 on Kansas public radio.

An announcement will come later regarding a live rendition for this year of the J.S. Bach “Passion According to Saint Mathew.