Messiah Honors Recital Features Students

Eight Bethany College students were selected to perform at the Messiah Festival of the Arts Student Honors Recital.

According to Bethany, the special performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, April 14 in Presser Hall Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Students performing include:

Christian LaCount, sophomore, Vocal Music Education, Wichita, KS

Gracelynn Gaskill, sophomore, Chemistry and Music, Lindsborg, KS

Aubrey Larson, freshman, Vocal Music Education, Russell, KS

Elyse Boden, sophomore, Music Education, Goessel, KS

Amaya Dungan, sophomore, Vocal Music Education, Salina, KS

Galina Brauer, junior, Music Performance, Moscow, Russia

Justin Woolsey, freshman, Instrumental music Education, Newton, KS

Elise Nelson, senior, Vocal Music Education, Lindsborg, KS

The Honors Recital is a public recital during Holy Week, highlighting the best music majors and minors of the Bethany College Music Department. Performers were chosen by the Music Department faculty.

_ _ _

Bethany College Photo:

(from left):

Christian LaCount

Gracelynn Gaskill

Aubrey Larson

Elyse Boden

Amaya Dungan

Galina Brauer

Justin Woolsey