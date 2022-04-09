Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 35 °

Messiah Honors Recital Features Students

Todd PittengerApril 9, 2022

Eight Bethany College students were selected to perform at the Messiah Festival of the Arts Student Honors Recital.

According to Bethany, the special performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, April 14 in Presser Hall Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Students performing include:

  • Christian LaCount, sophomore, Vocal Music Education, Wichita, KS
  • Gracelynn Gaskill, sophomore, Chemistry and Music, Lindsborg, KS
  • Aubrey Larson, freshman, Vocal Music Education, Russell, KS
  • Elyse Boden, sophomore, Music Education, Goessel, KS
  • Amaya Dungan, sophomore, Vocal Music Education, Salina, KS
  • Galina Brauer, junior, Music Performance, Moscow, Russia
  • Justin Woolsey, freshman, Instrumental music Education, Newton, KS
  • Elise Nelson, senior, Vocal Music Education, Lindsborg, KS

The Honors Recital is a public recital during Holy Week, highlighting the best music majors and minors of the Bethany College Music Department.  Performers were chosen by the Music Department faculty.

_ _ _

Bethany College Photo:

(from left):

Christian LaCount

Gracelynn Gaskill

Aubrey Larson

Elyse Boden

Amaya Dungan

Galina Brauer

Justin Woolsey

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Messiah Honors Recital Features Stu...

Eight Bethany College students were selected to perform at the Messiah Festival of the Arts Student ...

April 9, 2022 Comments

Pop-Up Cello Performances Planned

Kansas News

April 9, 2022

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad P...

Top News

April 9, 2022

Jay Leno Likes Salina

Top News

April 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Messiah Honors Recital Fe...
April 9, 2022Comments
Pop-Up Cello Performances...
April 9, 2022Comments
Damage to Property Leads ...
April 8, 2022Comments
Unruly Bar Patron Refuses...
April 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra