Men’s Soccer opens KCAC play with 2-0 win over York

YORK, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer picked up a 2-0 win over the York University Panthers in the KCAC opener for both teams on Wednesday.

The victory was the third straight for the Coyotes who improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the KCAC.

The Coyotes dominated the match outshooting York 14-1. York’s lone shot came in the first half.

York had to play the last 71 minutes of the match down a player after a red card was issued for a reckless challenge from behind by a Panther player, but it took until the 51st minute for the Coyotes to break through the York defense.

The Coyotes had several great chances in the first half with several great shots that were knocked away by the York keeper.

Cole Walgren found Kamille Kum at the top of the box who split a pair of defenders and shot inside the left post for the goal to put the Coyotes up 1-0 in the 51st minute.

Israel Good netted the second goal of the match for the Coyotes in the 77th minute. After the ball was knocked into free space Jakob Treitl found Good at the top of the box who fired a shot just under the crossbar and in to make it 2-0.

Mateo Hoyos led the Coyotes with three shots, while Cayden Andersen and Emilio Rodriguez had two each. Santiago Pangnutti had one save in goal to preserve the clean sheet.

KWU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Evangel at 2:30 at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.