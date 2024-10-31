Men’s Basketball Season Preview — Taller Coyotes ready for new season and life after Murdock

Jun Murdock has graduated from Kansas Wesleyan and taken the array of skills that made him a two-time NAIA All-American and the best point guard in the Kansas Conference the last three years.

Coyote coach Anthony Monson is not whining or pining over his absence, though. Does he miss Murdock? Of course, but such is life in college basketball.

“I think a lot of times coaches are kind of stuck in their ways,” he said. “If you’ve had a dominant point guard like we’ve had the past three years you put the ball in his hands.

“You look at the group now and you have to say ‘we have this and this this year, how do we maximize that?’ It’s about trying to piece a puzzle together – about 50 percent new, 50 percent returns. Now we get to reinvent ourselves a little bit, we get to do some things a little differently than we’ve done in the past and for me that’s exciting.”

KWU has been plenty exciting the last three years compiling a 71-25 record, 52-16 in the KCAC, and three trips to the NAIA Opening Round. The Coyotes were 23-9 and 18-4 in the conference last season.

The excitement isn’t expected to wane this winter. Three starters and several reserves return and are joined by a group of newcomers that is large in number and size.

It all starts with forward Alex Littlejohn who returns for his senior year and fourth season as a starter. He averaged 17.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and was a unanimous All-KCAC First Team selection a year ago.

“He has come back stronger, in better shape and he’s been more vocal this year,” Monson said. “He hasn’t changed just one aspect, there are multiple aspects. He’s taken the leadership mantle, it’s his team and he knows it is.

“I know he’ll never admit this but he wants to be the best player in the conference and he wants his team to go the (NAIA) national tournament.”

Senior guards Izaiah Hale and Easton Hunter also return are capable perimeter scorers. Hale averaged 10.2 points and Hunter 6.6 points a year ago.

“I think Izaiah has a chance to take another big step forward this year just from the scoring aspect,” Monson said. “He probably scores the ball as well as any guard that we have on our program. Easton is a very good guard who can knock down shots and he has tons of experience.”

Top reserves who saw frequent duty are guards Caden Hale and Jameer Clemons and forwards Grant Dye and Gabe Phillips . Hale was Murdock’s backup and averaged 7.5 points, Dye 3.6 points, Phillips 3.2 and 2.7 rebounds and Clemons 2.2 points.

“Caden took a back seat to Jun, but he does a great job when he’s on the floor. He’s very vocal,” Monson said. “Jameer has taken a big step forward. Grant’s always going to be that shooter at the four, five spot for us. Gabe is always going to be a guy that we can throw in there to get rebounds, get defensive stops.”

Returning guard DJ Hudspeth has been a surprise in the preseason.

“DJ has led us in 3-point attempts in scrimmages and is shooting 48 percent from three,” Monson said. “He’s really taking the next step forward.”

When deciding what needed to be done to improve this year’s team Monson found inspiration in the Sooner State.

“You look at who’s won our league the past couple years and it’s Oklahoma Wesleyan,” he said. “And what’s the one thing that they have that nobody else has? It’s a monster in the middle of the floor (Jaden Lietzke). We’re not talking about a long, skinny one, we’re talking about a guy who’s built like a Mack truck. He’s a difference maker for them.”

So, Monson signed five transfers who are 6-feet-5 or taller. Toss in a 6-8 redshirt and the Coyotes are significantly bigger this year.

The headliner is Evens Appolon , a 6-8, 250-pound transfer from Central Methodist.

“Extremely big human being,” Monson said. “He’s lefthanded, good around the basket. He’s international (Haiti), he’s got a big smile on his face all the time and works hard.”

Stephen Spray, a 6-6 forward, played for NJCAA champion Barton Community College; Dreylin Kemp is a 6-5 forward from Buter CC; Miles Fant a 6-6 forward from Iowa Central; and Lucas Wagler a 6-5 swingman from Hutchinson CC.

“Spray brings a winning mentality to us,” Monson said. “Very good athlete, very strong, gets up and dunks with ease, runs the floor extremely well, good around the basket and just a tough, hard-nosed kid. Kemp can guard one through five, runs the four extremely well. A very good passer, very good offensive rebounder, just a high energy, high motor kid.

“Wagler can really shoot it. Quick release, doesn’t have to set his feet. He’s a strong kid so he’s not going to get bullied and pushed around. Fant had (knee) surgery and is working himself back. He can step out and shoot it a little bit but he can go down low and bang.”

Dan Morgan, a 6-8 forward, was a redshirt last year and is adept at blocking shots and dunking the ball.

Caden Hale is battling transfers Tucker Bowman from Central Arkansas and Sage Koelsch from Pratt CC for the point guard job.

“Bowman is like a little badger – he’s annoying and he is feisty,” Monson said. “He’s either going to play a lot of minutes or he’s going to foul out in about three minutes, I’m not quite sure which one it is. Sage has done a really good job of knocking down shots and has a little toughness to him.”

Newcomer Carson Jones , a 6-4 guard, has made an early impression.

“He is smooth and he has the confidence that Alex had when he was a freshman,” Monson said. “It’s the same look in his eyes, the same confidence. He doesn’t get rattled.”

Monson says the KCAC is better than ever.

“It has never been as good as it is now,” he said. “There’s more depth and we’re getting respect at a national level. It makes for an unbelievable league and there are no easy nights.

“I think we’re well prepared for life after Jun but we’ll see how everything shakes out.”

KWU opens the season against Northern New Mexico College at 8 p.m. Friday in Mabee Arena in the Coyote Classic and plays Wayland Baptist at 8 p.m. Saturday.