Medical Equipment Stolen

Medical equipment is stolen from an American Red Cross vehicle.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News officers were sent t to 120 W. Prescott for a vehicle burglary of a 2018 Dodge Ram van parker on the lot. Police say there was no signs of forced entry, it is believed the vehicle was left unlocked accidentally.

A Red Cross employee reported they are missing a donor bed, two hemocue machines, two thermometers, two blood pressure gauges, one stethoscope, two extension cords and one charging cord.

Total loss is estimated at $1350.