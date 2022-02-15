Medical Emergency Leads to Motorcycle Accident

Two Salina residents were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:40 p.m., 49-year-old Robert Truex was driving his motorcycle northbound on Broadway. It is believed that Truex lost consciousness in the 200 block because of a medical emergency. He lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked. Truex and a female passenger were ejected from the bike, and the bike continued on before coming to rest 300 feet north of the original loss of control.

Truex and the passenger were taken to the hospital by EMS. Truex was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and Forrester said Truex is in serious but stable condition with multiple serious head injuries.

The passenger had minor injuries. The 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle suffered major damage and was towed from the scene.