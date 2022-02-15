Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 38 °

Medical Emergency Leads to Motorcycle Accident

KSAL StaffFebruary 15, 2022

Two Salina residents were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:40 p.m., 49-year-old Robert Truex was driving his motorcycle northbound on Broadway. It is believed that Truex lost consciousness in the 200 block because of a medical emergency. He lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked. Truex and a female passenger were ejected from the bike, and the bike continued on before coming to rest 300 feet north of the original loss of control.

Truex and the passenger were taken to the hospital by EMS. Truex was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and Forrester said Truex is in serious but stable condition with multiple serious head injuries.

The passenger had minor injuries. The 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle suffered major damage and was towed from the scene.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Medical Emergency Leads to Motorcyc...

Two Salina residents were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a motorcycle accident Monday ...

February 15, 2022 Comments

Minimum Wage Increase Proposed

Kansas News

February 15, 2022

Museum Black History Month Driving ...

Top News

February 15, 2022

KSU Salina Adds New Aeronautics Mas...

Top News

February 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Medical Emergency Leads t...
February 15, 2022Comments
Minimum Wage Increase Pro...
February 15, 2022Comments
17 New COVID Cases, No De...
February 14, 2022Comments
Salina KU Nursing School ...
February 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices