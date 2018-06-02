Medallion Quest Won by Two Familiar Faces

Two Salina women who have dedicated years of hunting together are rewarded for their teamwork as Melody Hoeffner and Lynn Brown Larsen found the medallion early Saturday morning.

Hoeffner located the medallion in Indian Rock Park, just off a gravel trail under some bushes. The medallion was a gold cassette tape with Sam Hancok printed on the side. The cassette was found among other cassettes in a box that was placed next to a Red Baron pizza box.

Hoeffner says she’s been on the hunt since 2009, originally with her two children, but has been searching with Brown Larsen for several years now.

Larsen says, “we were frustrated a few times. We knew we were at the right location, but kept walking in circles trying to spot where it might be. I had a thought of a guard rail that went across the trail, and that it might be the “sudden whack” from that clue, so I told Melody to meet me by the guard rail, then we split up to work from both of our ideas.”

Hoeffner said, “On the clue ‘The road less traveled,’ I kept going back to the trail with the big rut in it. Plus the other clues made me go south.”

This is the second longest medallion quest in its ten year history, with 20 clues being given out for nine days. Brown Larsen and Hoeffner will split the prize winnings of $2,000 cash, $2,000 in festival certificates, admission buttons and a complimentary parking pass as well as other Festival gear and perks.

Winner’s Media Conference