Meat Judging Team Wins Event

The 2022 Meats Team got in the win column this year in a big way as Champions of the 2022 Beef Empire Days Contest hosted by Garden City Community College and Tyson.

According to the school, the GCCC team placed as champions in Beef Grading, Pork Judging, Beef Judging, and Total Beef while being 2nd in Questions and Placings and 4th in Lamb Judging. The team scored the 8th highest score in GCCC Meat Judging history with 3,720 points.

Individual Contestant Results:

Rilee McGraw (Garden City)

2nd High Individual Overall

1st in Total Beef

2nd in Beef Judging

2nd in Beef Grading

4th in Questions

5th in Placings

6th (tied for 5th) in Lamb Judging

Kylie Ward (Christmas, FL)

5th High Individual Overall

2nd in Pork Judging

Ansley Grothusen (Scott City)

7th High Individual Overall

Cooper Meng (Garden City)

13th High Individual Overall

1st in Beef Judging

5th in Total Beef

Alternates Results:

Spencer Turrentine (Garden City)

3rd High Alternate Overall

Wyatt Gigot (Garden City)

8th High Alternate Overall

Jared Mason (Cope, CO)

11th High Alternate Overall

Meat Judging Team coaches, Dr. Clint Alexander and Skyler Glenn, were impressed by the team’s performance. Dr. Alexander shared, “We are extremely proud of the hard work these team members have put in over the past few weeks. It is not an easy task to prepare a team to do well while also hosting the contest itself. We also hosted the 1st annual Beef Empire Days 4-H and FFA Invitational contest over the weekend with 31 contestants in two different divisions (from Kansas and Oklahoma).”

Dr. Alexander continued, “Additionally, we also hosted teams from Kansas State University, West Texas A&M University, and Oklahoma State University on Sunday for a workout before their competition this weekend in Pennsylvania. All in all, we hosted over 100 students ranging from elementary school to college students on our campus over the weekend.”

The team will next compete at the American Royal at Nebraska Beef in Omaha on Sunday, October 16th.