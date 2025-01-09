Meals on Wheels Drivers Needed

Salina drivers have been slipping and sliding over the remnants of a blizzard that left some 13-inches of snow to churn through on the streets. Fortunately the wheels at Meals on Wheels are rolling again after the historic storm stopped delivery operations for several days.

According to Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes – drivers stopped by with food last Friday and also left some frozen selections to help shut-ins and the elderly.

Kathy Diaz-Dunn tells KSAL News that the program is up and running again delivering some 265 meals a day. Drivers are still needed and those wanting to donate their time to deliver Meals on Wheels should call the organization at 785-827-9818 or contact the Senior Center by calling 827-823-7555.

Photos courtesy: Meals on Wheels