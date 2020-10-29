McPherson ends Abilene’s Season with 78-14 Victory

The Abilene Cowboys lost at McPherson 78-14 in the opening round of the playoffs. It was the second straight season that Abilene has lost to the Bullpups in the opening round. Abilene finished the year 0-6 and now has lost 16 straight games. Their last victory was on October 19, 2018 against Ulysses. McPherson improved to 8-1 with the win and they will play winner of Augusta and Ulysses in the second round.

The Bullpups scored touchdowns on 10 of their 11 drives in the first half on their way to a 70-0 halftime lead. The scored every way imaginable, Brycen Libertew tackled Abilene for a safety on the Cowboy’s first possession and Jayden Dukes scored on an interception return for McPherson in the second quarter.

The Bullpups unofficially finished with 401 yards, with 292 of that on the ground. Sophomore, Jaytin Gumm went over 1,000 yards on the season with 96 yards on just 6 carries. He had touchdown runs of 67 and 13 yards. The Schriner brothers also had a huge night. Junior, Sky Schriner totaled 64 yards on 5 carries and scored on runs of 14, 19 and 18 yards. His brother, Jayce, a Freshman finished with 130 yards on 8 carries and scored on runs of 7, 1 and 56 yards. Quarterback, Dylan Rinker finished with 2 touchdown passes of 56 and 22 yards and both were to Gus Ruddle.

There was a running clock in the second half but in the short time that was played, Abilene outscored McPherson 14-8. The Cowboys got a spark from Quarterback, Stocton Timbrook. The 5’10” 180 Freshman led Abilene on two straight touchdowns drives to start the second half. The first drive was a 13 play drive that was capped by a Zachary Miller 2 yard touchdown run with 3:01 to play in the third quarter. Miller also a Freshman, led the Cowboys with 24 yards rushing. On the next drive Timbrook connected with Carter Taplin on a 35 yard touchdown pass play with 7:00 left in the game. Timbrook then passed to Cooper Wildey for the 2 point conversion. Timbrook finished 11-18 for 140 yards passing in the game.

It was the final game for 7 Abilene Seniors in what was the first season for Cowboy Head Coach Brad Nicks. Despite recent struggles spirts are still high with Abilene’s upgraded football complex and the fact the Cowboys will return a wealth of experience next year.