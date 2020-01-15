McPherson County Split

Bethany won its seventh-straight on Wednesday night at McPherson, as the Swedes’ women’s basketball team toppled McPherson, 62-49.

After Bethany controlled the first quarter, leading 15-7, the game would teeter back and forth as the Swedes would have 14 point leads at three separate points over the coarse of the game. However, McPherson would continue to battle and chip away at the lead each time.

The Swedes led 28-23 at halftime, but then once again expanded the lead to 45-31 going in the final quarter.

McPherson would trim the deficit to five points once in the fourth, but Bethany hung on for the double-digit road win.

McPherson (9-10, 5-8 KCAC) forced 24 turnovers on the game but converted on just three three-pointers. Brittany Roberts had another double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds on Wednesday night, but no other Bulldog made it to double-figures.

Bethany (13-5, 10-3 KCAC) has now won seven games in-a-row and swept the season series with its county rival. Lauren Welsch led the way with 18 points, Halei Wortham had 15 and Vash Moore finished with 10 points in the win.

The Swedes travel north to York on Saturday.

McPherson Men 91, BETHANY 77

The Bethany men’s team saw its two-game league winning steak snap at McPherson on Wednesday night.

The Swedes controlled the first half as they had multiple eight and nine point leads, however, McPherson was able to trim the lead to just two at the break, 45-43.

An 8-0 run by the Bulldogs early in the second half doomed Bethany as the Swedes were never able to regain the lead.

Bethany got to within three points numerous times before McPherson pulled away in the final two minutes of the game.

McPherson (14-5, 9-4 KCAC) continues its winning ways with a sixth-straight win and salvages a split on the season series with its rival. Delvon Hightower paced all scorers with a career-high 27 points. Lual Magot had 21 points, 16 rebounds, while Travon Shlevon put in 10 points in the Bulldog win.

Bethany (8-9, 4-9 KCAC) continues its inconsistent play for the year. The Swedes sent McPherson to the foul line 27 times on the game. Justin Jones led BC with 22 points, Isiah Saenz had 13, while both Milton Massey and Baptist Chazelas scored 10 points, each.

Up next, Bethany basketball travels to York, Neb. on Saturday. Both games can be heard on Salina radio station, 95.5 The Rock.