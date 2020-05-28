McPherson County Sets Reopening Guidelines

The McPherson County Health Department is laying out its guidelines for reopening the economy following the COVID-19 shutdown.

After Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s Tuesday move to give individual counties authority on reopening, all 105 Kansas counties are now implementing whether or not they will have restrictions on mass gatherings.

McPherson County Health Officer, Shalei Shea, says as of Thursday that they are still encouraging residents to socially distance and follow the guidance of the Governor’s “Ad Astra” reopening plain, however, they will not be enforcing any restrictions by law–a change from which several other counties are doing.

Still, the county is discouraging mass gatherings of more than 15 individuals where six-fot social distance cannot be maintained between the individuals as well as encouraging residents to wear masks in public gatherings.

McPherson County is also continue to phase in reopenings as the next phase–Phase 3–is set for June 8.

More on the official reopening guidance from the McPherson County Health Department can be found here: McPherson County Reopen Plan 2020