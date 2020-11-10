McPherson County Going Back to Phase II

The McPherson County Health Department has issued a mandate to put the county back to “Phase 2” of its reopening plan, due to an increased amount of COVID-19 cases in the county.

In response to the alarming increase in new COVID-19 cases and the pressure put on local healthcare systems, McPherson County Health Department (MCHD) and the McPherson County Board of County Commissioners/Board of Health are recommending McPherson County move back to Phase 2 of the Reopening Plan on November 9, 2020. Phase 2 recommendations can be found below, which differs slightly from the previously released Phase 2 recommendations in May 2020. Questions should be directed to the MCHD email, [email protected]

While mass gatherings will be limited to 15 individuals where social distancing can’t be maintained; that does not mean that sports and other activities are canceled in the county. Both Bethany College and McPherson College announced that they will still be holding athletic events, but fans will not be allowed to watch.

Mass Gatherings:

• No more than 15 individuals in a gathering where 6-foot distance cannot be maintained; this does not limit the

total occupancy allowed in a facility/event if 6-foot distance is maintained between individuals at all times

Individuals

• Masks are strongly encouraged in settings where 6-foot distance is not maintained

• Maintain 6-foot distance in both indoor and outdoor settings

• High-risk individuals with underlying medical conditions should stay home except for essential needs

Employers

• Follow any sector specific guidance or mandates released by business licensors

• Telework is encouraged when possible

• Employees exhibiting illness should stay home and encouraged to seek medical care as needed

• Avoid gatherings greater than 15 individuals where 6-foot distance cannot be maintained

• Maintain 6-foot distance between workstations

Travel

• Minimize or avoid travel that isn’t for medical, family, or business-related needs

• KDHE travel-related quarantine mandates are still in effect for high-risk areas

Educational Facilities

• Continue to follow KSDE Navigating Change document and district plans

• Move to hybrid learning if applicable based on Risk Assessments and MCHD recommendation

• Higher education facilities should move learning online in settings that 6-foot distance is not maintained

• Events/activities should be postponed if 6-foot distance is not maintained

Large Entertainment Venues

• Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity greater than 500 should not open

Fairs, Festivals, Carnivals, Parades

• Should not occur if people are gathering outside of vehicles

Swimming Pools

• Should not open except for first responder training, physical therapy use and athletic use

• When open for mentioned activities, 6-foot distance should be maintained

Senior Centers

• Closed except for essential meal services and transportation

Long Term Care Facilities, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

• Discourage visitors unless facility can maintain 6-foot distance, mask usage and symptom screening/monitoring

of visitors

• Should continue to follow CMS, KDADS and KDHE guidelines and requirements

Correctional Facilities

• Discourage visitors unless facility can maintain 6-foot distance, mask usage and symptom screening/monitoring

of visitors

Sports

• Groups greater than 15 should not occur when 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained

• Spectators are required to maintain 6-foot distancing; common seating like bleachers should not be used

• Players should limit time spent in huddles and close groups

• Practices should have time set aside to sanitize equipment/balls

• Concessions should close; players and spectators should bring their own beverages and not share among others

Meeting Rooms

• Each room should not exceed 15 persons if 6-foot distance cannot be maintained at all times

• Enhanced cleaning schedule before and after meetings

• Screen attendees before entering, require mask usage and register participants ahead of the meeting to avoid

walk-in scenarios

Gyms, Fitness Centers

• Group classes greater than 15 should not occur

• Clean and disinfect equipment before and after use

• Space equipment apart by 6 feet or more

• Screen staff and patrons before entering the facility

• Locker rooms/showers can remain open if capacity is reduced to 50% and distancing and disinfecting practices

are maintained

Childcare Facilities, Daycares

• Continue to follow guidelines from state licensures, KDHE and MCHD

• Screen employees and attendees before entering

• Identify then cohort/group classrooms together for out-of-classroom activities to reduce exposures across the

facility

Religious Facilities, Churches

• Groups should not exceed 15 persons if 6-foot distance cannot be maintained at all times

• General recommendation and support for moving services and activities to a remote model

Restaurants, Bars

• Groups should not exceed 15 persons if 6-foot distance cannot be maintained at all times

• Recommendation to move services to carry-out and drive-thru if possible

• Screen employees and attendees before entering

