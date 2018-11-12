Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 12 °

McDuffie Shares Conference Player of the Week Honor

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseNovember 12, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie has been named co-player of the week in the American Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward from Paterson, N.J. set a Veterans Classic record and a new career-high with 32 points to lead the Shockers to neutral court win over a Providence team that had earned top-25 votes in both preseason polls. McDuffie hit six threes (also a career-high) on nine attempts. Five of them came in the second half to help WSU preserve its lead.

For the week, McDuffie averaged 20.0 points and 2.0 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field.

McDuffie shared the award with Temple senior Shizz Alston, who averaged 21.5 points and 6.0 assists while hitting 8-of-16 threes in the Owls’ 2-0 start.

McDuffie is the third Shocker to win player of the week honors in The American. Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris won it once-each last year.

The Shockers (1-1) play three games this week in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic, beginning Thursday evening against Davidson. The 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) tip airs on ESPN3.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

McDuffie’s Career-High 32 Lifts Shocker...

November 9, 2018 8:00 pm

Louisiana Tech Downs Shockers in Season Opene...

November 6, 2018 9:51 pm

Sixers Nab Shamet with 26th Overall Pick

June 21, 2018 10:37 pm

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of...

June 14, 2018 8:19 am

Latest Stories

Top News

River Project Update Planned

An update on the progress of the Smoky Hill River renewal project will be offered later this week. ...

November 12, 2018 Comments

Lung Cancer Awareness Event Planned

Top News

November 12, 2018

Dillard, Bradford, and Rodriguez Ea...

Sports News

November 12, 2018

Kansas Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

Sports News

November 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Serving Time For Sali...
November 12, 2018Comments
Library to Have Day of Am...
November 12, 2018Comments
Green Energy: Wind Will G...
November 12, 2018Comments
Curious George to Attend ...
November 11, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH