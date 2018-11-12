McDuffie Shares Conference Player of the Week Honor

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie has been named co-player of the week in the American Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward from Paterson, N.J. set a Veterans Classic record and a new career-high with 32 points to lead the Shockers to neutral court win over a Providence team that had earned top-25 votes in both preseason polls. McDuffie hit six threes (also a career-high) on nine attempts. Five of them came in the second half to help WSU preserve its lead.

For the week, McDuffie averaged 20.0 points and 2.0 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field.

McDuffie shared the award with Temple senior Shizz Alston, who averaged 21.5 points and 6.0 assists while hitting 8-of-16 threes in the Owls’ 2-0 start.

McDuffie is the third Shocker to win player of the week honors in The American. Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris won it once-each last year.

The Shockers (1-1) play three games this week in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic, beginning Thursday evening against Davidson. The 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) tip airs on ESPN3.