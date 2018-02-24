McDuffie and Morris Power Shockers Past SMU

DALLAS – Markis McDuffie matched his career-high with 26 points and Shaquille Morris added 21 to help No. 13/12 Wichita State wear down SMU, 84-78, Saturday afternoon.

The Shockers (23-5, 13-3 American) extended their winning streak to six games. They can guarantee a share of the conference regular season title by winning their last two games (March 1 at UCF and March 4 at home against Cincinnati).

WSU won for the first time in five trips to Moody Coliseum. This was its first visit since 1995.

Against an SMU team that came in ranked in the top-five nationally in scoring defense (62.9 points), the Shockers put up 84 – most by a Moody visitor since Louisville in early March, 2014.

McDuffie led the way with an 11-for-14 shooting performance. He was 3-of-6 from three.

Morris grabbed 10 rebounds (including a personal-best six on the offensive end) to complete his third double-double of the year and the sixth of his career. He was 6-of-8 from the field and 8-of-10 from the foul line.

Jahmal McMurray paced SMU (16-13, 6-10) with 28 points. He knocked down six threes on 13 attempts. Jimmy Whitt added 16 points, five rebounds and six assists.

SMU used just seven players, and WSU – which led 37-35 at halftime — eventually exposed that lack of depth. Landry Shamet hit a three-pointer and two free throws to cap a 10-1 Shocker run early in the second half that pushed a four-point lead to 13 with 14:11 to go.

The Shockers led by as many as 17 with as little as 1:35 to go before SMU carved the final margin down to six.

The Mustangs hit 15 three-pointers on 31 attempts (.484). WSU was nearly as good, hitting 11-of-24 (.458).

WSU outrebounded SMU 41-23, thanks to 17 offensive rebounds. Helped by McDuffie, the Shocker bench accounted for 40 of the team’s 84 points.

WSU improved to 8-2 this year in true road games and 48-8 (.857) over the last five seasons.