‘May Our Voices Ring True” event coming to SAC

Salina Art Center will host “May Our Voices Ring True,” an event with Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7pm at the Salina Art Center. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Contact the Art Center at 785.827.1431 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

Huascar is a poet, writer, and performer who lives in Topeka. He currently works as a freelance copywriter and as the Literary Editor for seveneightfive magazine publishing stories that spotlight literary and artistic events in Northeast Kansas. His poems can be found in his collection How to Hang the Moon published by Spartan Press. His forthcoming book Un Mango Grows in Kansas will be released in 2020.

Huascar will present “May Our Voices Ring True.” Through poetry, he will help audiences share their experiences and discover what truly connects us. “I want to share what it means to me to be a Kansan. I hope, in return, Kansans do the same with me.”

As Poet Laureate of Kansas, Huascar promotes the humanities as a public resource for all Kansans through public readings, presentations, and discussions about poetry in communities across the state.

For more information about Huascar Medina’s visit at the Salina Art Center contact us at 785.827.1431 or visit our website at www.salinaartcenter.org.

About Humanities Kansas

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a 501(c)3 creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS, Learn more online at www.salinaartcenter.org. Salina Art Center exhibitions and programs are supported in part by donors, members, underwriters, foundations, the City of Salina, and the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.