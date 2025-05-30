Maxwell Trail Rides Begin This Weekend

Horse lovers are invited to participate in a trail ride on the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge’s this Sunday. The 2800-acre native prairie is located in the heart of the Smoky Hills.

Riders must furnish their own horses. Ride begins at the Friends of Maxwell Tour Center, 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS. Gates open at 9:00am, so please arrive early enough to be mounted and ready to ride out by 10:00am.

Full Day ride $35 per participant. Half day ride $25 per participant. Lunch provided by the Friends of Maxwell.

Reservations are required and may be emailed to maxwellwildliferefuge@gmail. com.

For more summer events and up to date information, go to the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.