Matrix Guides Local Schools With COVID Decisions

With back to school here local health officials are working with local school officials to help make decisions to keep students, teachers, and staff as safe as possible.

According to the Saline County Health Department health officer Jason Tiller has been working closely with the Saline County School Districts to develop a decision matrix. This is a tool that is to be used by School Districts in conjunction with the Saline County Health Officer to help determine the best learning mode based on the impact of COVID-19 in the Community and in the individual School District.

To see the matrix, visit www.saline.org/coronavirus.

Saline USD 305 schools are beginning the year under a hybrid plan. The other districts in Saline County are having students attend all 5 days if the week.

Parents do have an option of enrolling their children in online only learning.

