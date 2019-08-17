Math / Science Academy to Host Information Sessions

High-achieving high school students who have high ambitions, and their families, are invited to meet with staff from Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at information sessions around the state in September, October and November.

KAMS, the state’s premier early-entry-to-college program, will host 12 free information sessions across the state. The academy offers high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to live and learn at Fort Hays State and get a head start on their college educations while completing the last two years for their high school diplomas.

Students and guests can learn about KAMS and visit with representatives from the academy at these sessions.

All information sessions are free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. The registration website, http://www.fhsu.edu/kams/Info-session-registration/ , will also help people find find sessions in their areas.

For more information, contact Abby Anderson, coordinator for marketing and recruitment, at 785-628-4719, [email protected], or visit www.fhsu.edu/kams for more information.

The information sessions are listed chronologically.

Tuesday, September 24 – 6 p.m.

Great Bend Public Library, Lower Level Meeting Room

1409 Williams St.

Great Bend

Thursday, September 26 – 6 p.m.

Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Trails Room

600 Park St.

Hays

Monday, September 30 – 6 p.m.

Lawrence Public Library, Meeting Room A

707 Vermont St.

Lawrence

Thursday, October 3 – 6 p.m.

Salina Public Library, Prescott Room

301 W. Elm St.

Salina

Monday, October 7 – 6 p.m.

Shawnee County Public Library, Marvin Auditorium 101B

1515 SW 10th Ave.

Topeka

Thursday, October 10 – 6 p.m.

Antioch Library, Large Meeting Room

8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Merriam

Thursday, October 17 – 6 p.m.

Manhattan Public Library, Auditorium

629 Poyntz Ave.

Manhattan

Monday, October 28 – 6 p.m.

Advanced Learning Library, Conference Room A

711 W. Second St. North

Wichita

Thursday, November 7 – 6 p.m.

Dodge City Public Library, Lower Level Meeting Room

1001 N. Second Ave.

Dodge City

Tuesday, November 12 – 6 p.m.

FHSU Higher Education Center

311 N. Campus Drive, No. 102

Garden City

Wednesday, November 13 – 6 p.m.

Emporia Public Library, Large Meeting Room

110 E. Sixth Ave.

Emporia

Monday, November 18 – 6 p.m.

Colby Public Library, Meeting Room

375 W. Fourth St.

Colby

About KAMS:

KAMS is an early college program that focuses on advanced mathematics and science coursework. While studying at KAMS, students live on the FHSU campus in a select residence hall with other Academy students from around the world. Over the course of two years, students complete over 60 hours of college credit and complete their high school diploma. These classes are taken alongside traditional college undergraduates and are taught by college professors while simultaneously contributing to their high school graduation requirements. KAMS also provides hands-on research, leadership and civic engagement opportunities.