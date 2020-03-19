Salina, KS

Match Madness Virtual Day of Giving is Today

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2020

Today is the day. It’s a day of virtual giving with the the Greater Salina Community Foundation’s Match Madness.

There will be no large public gathering, but instead nearly everything will happen online.

Organizers say they are excited to still be able to offer Match Madness, and collect donations to your favorite charities and match them (up to 50%) from their $150,000 match pool.

Donations will be accepted in the following ways:

  1. Donate online at matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  2. Mail cash or check donations, with a completed donation form, to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. Donation forms can be downloaded from matchmadnessgscf.org. These must be postmarked March 19, 2020.

Alternatively, donors may drop donations off at the community foundation office on March 19 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., located at the United Building, 119 W Iron Ave, 8th Floor.

They believe this day can still be a successful day for local charities. If you have questions, please call the community foundation at 785-823-1800.

Stay tuned to the Greater Salina Community Foundation social media pages and website for more information.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

