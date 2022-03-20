“Match Madness” is Thursday

In the midst of “March Madness” there will be a little “Match Madness” in Salina. The Greater Salina Community Foundation will host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day this week. According to the organization, this year’s event will be in person, this Thursday March 24th, at the Salina Field House.

On this day, donations to any of the 88 participating charities will be matched up to 50%. The list of participating charities can be found online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org.

This year they have $250,000 in matching funds to share with the local nonprofits.

Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following: