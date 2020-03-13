Match Madness Format Change

The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s annual Match Madness giving day gathering which was scheduled for next Thursday, March 19th, has been cancelled. Instead, it will be a virtual day of giving.

According to the organization, after careful consideration of public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, they have decided to cancel the public Match Madness event at the Salina Fieldhouse on March 19th.

The organization says “while we are disappointed that we won’t be celebrating with all of you in person, this decision was made in the best interest of our donors, nonprofits, and community.”

The MATCH MADNESS GIVING DAY is still happening, however, it will just look a little different this year. It will be a virtual day of giving. They are still collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will still be matched (up to 50%) from their $150,000 match pool.

Donations will be accepted in the following ways:

Donate online at matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Mail cash or check donations, with a completed donation form, to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. Donation forms can be downloaded from matchmadnessgscf.org. These must be postmarked March 19, 2020.

Alternatively, donors may drop donations off at the community foundation office on March 19 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., located at the United Building, 119 W Iron Ave, 8th Floor.

They believe this day can still be a successful day for local charities. If you have questions, please call the community foundation at 785-823-1800.

Stay tuned to the Greater Salina Community Foundation social media pages and website for more information.