BREAKING NEWS

Mass Spread COVID Event at Salina Bar

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2021

A night at a Salina bar turned out to be a COVID mass spread event.

According to the Saline County Health Department, at least seven individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 were in attendance at Outlaws Bar on the evening of July 10th.

Individuals present at Outlaws on July 10th should monitor themselves for systems. If they develop symptoms should get tested for COVID-19.

This is an active outbreak investigation. Additional details including the vaccination status of the individuals, variant sequencing, and the like are not currently available.

The Saline County Health Department will release more details as they become available.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Mass Spread COVID Event at Salina B...

A night at a Salina bar turned out to be a COVID mass spread event. According to the Saline Count...

July 22, 2021 Comments

Festival Jam Acts Announced

Kansas News

July 22, 2021

Contamination was left behind when the Air Force vacated the former Schilling Air Force Base, which is now the Salina Airport Industrial Area

Landing Gear Collapsed, Pilot Okay

Top News

July 22, 2021

VIDEO: Gasline Rupture Creates Larg...

Kansas News

July 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Festival Jam Acts Announc...
July 22, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Gasline Rupture Cr...
July 22, 2021Comments
Salina Man is Lottery Pro...
July 22, 2021Comments
Teen Targeted in Drive-by...
July 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices