Mass Spread COVID Event at Salina Bar

A night at a Salina bar turned out to be a COVID mass spread event.

According to the Saline County Health Department, at least seven individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 were in attendance at Outlaws Bar on the evening of July 10th.

Individuals present at Outlaws on July 10th should monitor themselves for systems. If they develop symptoms should get tested for COVID-19.

This is an active outbreak investigation. Additional details including the vaccination status of the individuals, variant sequencing, and the like are not currently available.

The Saline County Health Department will release more details as they become available.