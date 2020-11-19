All of the schools in Saline County have united to send out the same message: mask up to keep schools open.
Thursday morning eight local districts and schools issued a call for the community to please wear face coverings in order to enable schools to stay open. The schools say to please remember your choice will affect the educational journeys and professional livelihoods of many within Saline county.
Schools participating include:
- USD 305 Salina Schools
- USD 306 Southeast of Saline Schools
- USD 307 Ell-Saline Schools
- Salina Catholic Schools
- Kansas State University Polytechnic
- The University of Kansas Schools of Medicine and Nursing in Salina
- Kansas Weleyn University
- Salina Area Technical College