Mask On, Messiah On at Bethany

Jeff GarretsonOctober 16, 2020

A live stream will connect the present to the past at Bethany College on Sunday.

The Coronavirus closed the stage at Presser Hall last spring sending college students home from Bethany without the satisfaction of performing Handel’s Messiah during the Easter season. As the days turned into weeks – Dr. Mark Lucas kept looking ahead with a plan to win the day, by using proper protocols.

The Bethany College Director of Choral Activities tells KSAL News that one challenge was to find the right mix of social distance and enough performance ‘pop’ to pull off Bethany’s signature concert in a safe manner.

Lucas says the performers will be spread out and all wearing special singing masks on Sunday.

 

On past Easter Sundays some 300 singers and musicians would have crowded on the stage to lift their voices and instruments in praise.

This time around about 30 singers and 15 musicians will perform in an empty hall – linked online to the world via screens and linked back to generations of students and area residents who have kept the tradition alive for the past 138 years.

The Bethany Oratorio Society’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Bethany College will be live streamed from Lindsborg.

The 139th consecutive performance will take place Sunday, October 13 at 3pm from Presser Hall Auditorium on Bethany’s campus.

Watch online by following the link:

https://www.bethanylb.edu/live

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Several Electronics Stolen From Sal...

Numerous electronics are stolen from a Salina home. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL...

October 16, 2020 Comments

Mask On, Messiah On at Bethany

Kansas News

October 16, 2020

Amazon Building 2 New Fulfillment C...

Top News

October 16, 2020

KU’s Coach Miles Won’t ...

Sports News

October 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mask On, Messiah On at Be...
October 16, 2020Comments
Search Is On For The Owne...
October 16, 2020Comments
United Way Month in Salin...
October 16, 2020Comments
$500,000 Lottery Jackpot ...
October 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH