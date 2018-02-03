Marysville Hands Cowboys First League Loss

The Marysville High School Basketball Teams got revenge Friday night as they swept Abilene. The Cowgirls and Cowboys swept Marysville on January 5th, in Marysville, in the first games back from the holiday break. Friday, the Cowboys lost 65-60. The loss snapped their five game winning streak and they also suffered their first league loss. The Cowgirls fell behind 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and never recovered on their way to a 47-32 setback.

The Marysville Boys, ranked #5 in 4A Division II, lost to Abilene 60-54 in overtime in January. In that game Gabe Pieschl scored 27 points, but faded in the fourth quarter and overtime. Friday night he scored 13 of his game high 20 points in the first half and got help from his teammates and bench to finish off the Cowboys in the second half. The Bulldog bench only managed five points in the first meeting, but tonight scored 23. Junior, Jacob Backus finished with 12 of his 17 points in the final two quarters.

Marysville hit the Cowboys with a three-point barrage in the first half. The Bulldogs connect on nine first half three point shots and made 13 in the game. They hit only five in the first match-up. Marysville led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime. Abilene had a 10-0 run at the end of the first half and start of the second that got them within 35-33 with 6:13 to play in the third quarter. Junior, Preston Boyd capped the run with two of his 12 points. Pieschl, would answer with a three point shot to give the Bulldogs a 38-33 lead with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Marysville would close the quarter on a 14-7 run and take a 49-40 lead into the fourth.

In the final quarter the Cowboys got to wishin 57-55 with 1:13 left in the game on a pair of free throws from Senior, Noah Wildman, but the Bulldogs would close out the game at the line as they hit 9-14 free throws in the fourth.

Abilene dropped to 10-5, 6-1 with the loss. The First National Bank of Hope Players of the Game were, Sophomore, Travis Beetch and Senior, Tucker Robinson who finished with a team high 13 each. The honor also went to Junior, James Mayden, who finished with 10 points and played well defensively. The Marysville boys have now won six straight and are 12-2, 4-2 on the season.

The girl’s game featured two ranked teams. Abilene ranked #6 in 4A Division I and Marysville #6 in 4A Division II, but unfortunately the game would not be close like the first meeting. Abilene defeated Marysville last month 46-43. The Lady Bulldogs led from start to finish on their way to a 15 point victory. The Cowgirls were led by Junior, Sydney Burton, who totaled 14 points in the loss for Abilene. Burton was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the game. Abilene is now 10-5, 4-3 on the season. Marysville improved to 11-3, 6-1 on the season. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Senior, Sydney Pacha, who scored 22 points.

Abilene will now be on the road for four straight games starting Tuesday at Council Grove. Clay Center swept Council Grove on the road Friday night. The Lady Tigers won 51-44 and the Clay Center boys won 58-51.