Martina McBride Coming to Salina

A country music favorite with Kansas connections is coming to Salina. Martina McBride is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

McBride will perform in Salina on Friday, April 3rd.

Multiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits.

McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

Martina has released two books – the first, Around the Table , a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life , in October 2018.

Martina McBride is a native Kansan, from the tiny town of Sharon located in Barber County near Medicine Lodge.

Tickets to see Martina McBride perform in Salina start at $62 and go on sale this Friday. Tickets are avaibale at the Stiefel Box Office or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.