Marshall Backs Public Transportation Mask Repeal

Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall has joined a group of colleagues in introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021. According to Marshall’s office, legislation to prohibit the imposition of mask mandates on public transportation.

“Unelected bureaucrats don’t make laws, Congress does. After over a year of battling COVID-19, communities and states have reopened, and our nation has finally regained a sense of normalcy,” said Senator Marshall. “It’s past time for the federal government to restore Americans’ freedoms and remove these unnecessary rules.”

The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 is led by Senator Rand Paul and cosponsored by Senators Marshall, Mike Braun, Tom Cotton, and Roger Wicker