Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

Marquette Man Charged With Producing Child Pornography

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2020

A man from McPherson County was charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a 15-year-old victim.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 68-year-old Loren Olson of Marquette is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Facebook captured content in which Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts and paying the victim after sex.

If convicted, Olson could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production count, and not less than 10 years on the other count.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Men Hold on for 68-66 Win over ...

Kansas Wesleyan men's coach Anthony Monson wasn't surprised the final four minutes of the Coyotes'...

December 9, 2020 Comments

York Stuns KWU Women

Sports News

December 9, 2020

Salvador Perez Named All-MLB First ...

Sports News

December 9, 2020

Gold Coin Donated to Salina Salvati...

Top News

December 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Adjusts Fan Atten...
December 9, 2020Comments
Saline County Resident Wi...
December 9, 2020Comments
Marquette Man Charged Wi...
December 9, 2020Comments
Make Safety a Tradition T...
December 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices