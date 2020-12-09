Marquette Man Charged With Producing Child Pornography

A man from McPherson County was charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a 15-year-old victim.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 68-year-old Loren Olson of Marquette is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Facebook captured content in which Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts and paying the victim after sex.

If convicted, Olson could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production count, and not less than 10 years on the other count.