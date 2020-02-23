Salina, KS

MarNon Pies Are Back

KSAL StaffFebruary 23, 2020

MarCon Pies, named one of the Eight Wonders of Kansas Commerce, is back in production after the business ceased operations in 2018.

Originally located in Washington, Kansas., Craig and Mary Ann Stertz of Lincoln, Kansas., purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown of Lincoln after converting an underutilized building in the downtown business district to be the new production facility.

Now that the Stertz’s have reintroduced the business, they plan to slowly ramp up production of the quality fresh pies made-to-order for cafes, markets, eateries, country stores, wineries, and breweries across the state.

In the last week, MarCon Pies made their first deliveries to select vendor business partners in the central Kansas regional area, including Lindsborg and Little River, Abilene, Marion, Salina, Inman, Buhler and Hutchinson.

More information is available at www.marconpies.com, and on their Facebook page.

February 23, 2020

