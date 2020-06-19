Market Shop Window Damaged

Jeremy Bohn

A downtown Salina business is damaged by BB or pellet gun fire.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a person driving down Santa Fe Ave. saw that the window was shattered at the Market Shop, 101 S. Santa Fe, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

It appears that the 78 inch by 82 inch window–that faces Santa Fe Ave.–was shot multiple times by a BB or pellet gun. The glass fell in to the business and knocked several items off of shelves.

Authorities are trying to obtain video surveillance from the downtown business district.

Total damage is listed at $2,000.

