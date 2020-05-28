Marijuana Seized in Salina Traffic Stop

Several pounds of marijuana is seized in a north Salina traffic stop, resulting in the driver’s arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer observed a 2012 Hyundai Sonata make an illegal maneuver while pulling on to N. 9th St. from W. Diamond Dr. at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle had allegedly made an improper turn and failed to use its turn signal.

The officer made a traffic stop at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. 9th St, where they smelt the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer asked the driver to search the vehicle and the driver consented.

During the search, the officer located six medicine bottles full of marijuana totaling in 21 grams and 24 vacuum sealed bags with marijuana totaling in 14 pounds.

Arrested is 60-year-old Kevin Odom, Fla. and is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana between 450 grams and less than 30 kilograms, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal and improper turn.