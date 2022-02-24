Salina, KS

Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop

KSAL StaffFebruary 24, 2022

A traffic stop leading to a discovery of drugs has led to one arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was traveling in the 700 block of W. Walnut when a vehicle turned left in front of the officer onto Baker Street. The officer had to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision.

The officer stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of Baker. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noted the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver and a front seat passenger, 18-year-old Caleb Barke of Salina, were detained.

A search of the vehicle produced approximately 60 grams of marijuana in a bag. Barke is facing requested charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug proceeds and no drug tax stamp.

No further information was released about the driver of the vehicle who was also detained.

