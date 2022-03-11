Salina, KS

Marijuana Arrest in Saline Co. Jail

KSAL StaffMarch 11, 2022

A man who went to visit a friend at the Saline County Jail is now staying there after he allegedly brought drugs with him.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 59-year-old Anthony Harris was in the jail Thursday afternoon when deputies realized he was wanted on a warrant and approached him on the issue.

Harris reportedly threw a marijuana pipe in the trash and also tossed a bag of pot on the floor while he was there.

He is now facing additional charges to the warrant, linked to trafficking contraband and possession of meth and marijuana.

