Marco’s Pizza to Open Sunday

Pizza lovers in Salina will soon have a new place to eat. Marco’s Pizza is scheduled to open this weekend.

According to operators Highland Ventures, Marco’s Pizza will be bringing “quality upgrades with value pricing” when it opens on Sunday at 2018 S. 9th Street,

The new restaurant will offer an opening special of a free movie rental from the nearby Family Video store with every large pizza purchase or on orders $10 or more. Highland Ventures has operated Family Video since 1998.

Celebrated for its authentically prepared Italian-style pizzas that have made it a category leader in both quality and value, Marco’s Pizza menu items are hand made using fresh, never frozen cheeses, dough made in store daily and only premium meats and vegetables.

“Opening in Salina is a perfect fit,” said Mike Heuston, the Regional Director who overseas local operations. “From the quality and value to the convenience of Marco’s Pizza, we know our neighbors will love having Marco’s Pizza so close by.”

Highland Ventures, LTD. is Marco’s Pizza’s largest franchisee, owning and operating more than 150 locations. The new restaurant coming to Salina is part of an innovative strategy to embed Marco’s Pizza stores with Family Video locations, combining two of every neighborhood’s pastimes, movie entertainment and pizza. As a result of bringing the two brands together in one location, Marco’s Pizza will offer Salina what no other local pizzeria, or any restaurant that delivers can offer, Pizza & A Movie Delivered Right to Your Door. Highland Ventures owns the Family Video brand and operates more than 700 stores.

Founded 40 years ago in Oregon, Ohio, just outside of Toledo, Marco’s Pizza is the fastest growing pizza company in the United States. The brand’s founder, Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco, who immigrated to the United States with his family at a young age, spent his childhood working in his family’s pizzeria, which became the impetus for Marco’s Pizza. The Salina location will be the first in Saline County.